Family thanks 14 First Alert App for saving lives in tornado

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down in the Tri-State on Saturday. The strongest and E-F 1 tornado was in Daviess County near Stanley.
Jarrod Carter said it’s the 14 First Alert Weather App that kept his kids safe during a tornado this weekend. “She had just pulled up the Velocity wind map and zoomed in right on top of our house.”
Carter said the 14 First alert weather app prompted him and his family that a tornado was near by on Saturday near their home in Stanley Kentucky. Carter said, “At that point Addison had responded back to my wife that, “The house is shaking, the house is shaking.” And I guess it hit then. They did not realize at that point the damage until she heard the neighbors yelling.”
Carter was with his wife and golf team he coaches in Bowling Green when they got the alert. Their two kids, 12 and 15 were at home alone when the tornado hit. They hid in a bedroom closet. Jarrod Carter remembers what his 15-year-old daughter said during that time. " When she opened the bedroom door we didn’t have a bedroom wall and she told my wife, she said, “Mom, your wall is gone.” And my wife said, “No it’s not?!”
In disbelief that their children had survived the sudden tornado, the family rushed back home. Carter said he’s thankful things didn’t end up worse. Carter explained, “That’s the most important thing. I told my wife countless times that’s material stuff, that doesn’t matter. Kids were fine, they were ok.”
Now the cleanup efforts continue with the help of the community. “Family from our church, my Sunday school class was out here, just people that surrounded us with a lot of love and care and made us feel good,” said Carter.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.