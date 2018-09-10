Family thanks 14 First Alert App for saving lives in tornado

Carter was with his wife and golf team he coaches in Bowling Green when they got the alert. Their two kids, 12 and 15 were at home alone when the tornado hit. They hid in a bedroom closet. Jarrod Carter remembers what his 15-year-old daughter said during that time. " When she opened the bedroom door we didn’t have a bedroom wall and she told my wife, she said, “Mom, your wall is gone.” And my wife said, “No it’s not?!”