Eagles flirt with 18-hole record in second-place finish

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - Thanks to a sizzling second-round performance, University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf finished second out of 12 teams in its 2018-19 season-opening Screaming Eagles Classic Monday at Cambridge Golf Course.
The Eagles shot a final-round 295, just one shot off the program record of 294, and finished with a two-day total of 616, which was only four strokes back of first-place Lewis University.
After opening the tournament with a 321, USI found itself in fourth place and 17 strokes behind the Flyers. Junior Abbey Leighty (Mt. Carmel, Illinois), however, fired a one-under par 71 in the final 18 holes to finish with a two-day score of 148 (+4) and in fifth place in the 74-player field.
Freshman Hannah Herma (DeMotte, Indiana) and sophomore Brooke Moser (Leo, Indiana) each carded second-round 73s to finish with respective two-day totals of 152 (+8) and 154 (+10). Herma, who made her collegiate debut Sunday by shooting 79 in the rain-soaked opening round, finished eighth, while Moser was 10th after posting an 81.
Playing as an individual, sophomore Brittany Skinner (Evansville, Indiana) finished in a tie for 11th after shooting 79-76 (155), while two-time defending champion Grace Davis (Valparaiso, Indiana) finished in a tie for 23rd with a two-day score of 162 (84-78).
Davis’s tournament-record 140, which she set as a freshman two years ago, fell as Lewis senior Madison Hill posted a five-under 139 (68-71).
USI returns to action September 29-30 when it travels to Springfield, Illinois, to compete at the UIS Fall Invitational.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.