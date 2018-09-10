Dry Autumn Like Weather

Mostly cloudy and cooler this morning with patchy fog as temps drop into the upper 50’s/lower 60’s. This afternoon, mostly cloudy with some sun as high temps only reach the mid-70’s.The normal high temp is 84-degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds along with rain-free weather through the remainder of the week. High temps return to summer form at the end of the week, stretching into the mid to upper 80’s under partly to mostly sunny skies.