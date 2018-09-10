Anderson earns top-15 finish for UE women

NORMAL, Illinois (WFIE) - Freshman Sydney Anderson continued her early season success, earning a tie for 14th place as the University of Evansville women’s golf team completed the Redbird Invitational on Monday at D.A. Weibring Golf Course.
Anderson carded a 3-over 75 to finish the event with a 227. Her effort was 11 shots over par, good for a 14th place tie. It was a strong effort in her first collegiate match.
Sophia Rohleder was second for the Purple Aces. She had a 79 in round two on her way to a 235. She tied for 31st. Madison Chaney saw a nice improvement in the final round. After two rounds of 81 on Sunday, Chaney posted a solid 77 on Monday to complete the tournament with a 239, tying for 43rd.
Lexie Sollman finished Monday’s round with an 80 as she totaled 241 strokes in the three rounds of play. Alyssa McMinn was one stroke behind Sollman with a 242. Newcomer Caitlin O’Donnell finished her first tournament with a score of 272.
Evansville finished in a tie with Loyola for 9th place with a score of 937. The duo was three behind Drake for 8th place. Northern Illinois ran away with the team championship, defeating Eastern Kentucky by 17 strokes. The Huskies completed the tournament with an 882, besting the Colonels, who tallied an 899. NIU’s Brielle Ward was the medalist, notching scores of 71, 71 and 70 on her way to a 212. She beat Ball State’s Manon Tounalom by five shots.
UE will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday of next week, playing in the Cardinal Classic, which is being hosted by Ball State at Players Club in Yorktown, Ind.
