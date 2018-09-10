Anderson earns top-15 finish for UE women

Evansville finished in a tie with Loyola for 9th place with a score of 937. The duo was three behind Drake for 8th place. Northern Illinois ran away with the team championship, defeating Eastern Kentucky by 17 strokes. The Huskies completed the tournament with an 882, besting the Colonels, who tallied an 899. NIU’s Brielle Ward was the medalist, notching scores of 71, 71 and 70 on her way to a 212. She beat Ball State’s Manon Tounalom by five shots.