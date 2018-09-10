Aces Women’s Golf in Top Ten After Opening Day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
Sydney Anderson ranks in the top 15 as the University of Evansville women’s golf team completed the opening two rounds of the Redbird Invitational at D.A. Weibring Golf Course.
Anderson, a freshman from Columbus, Ind., registered identical rounds of 76 to finish the day at 8 over par with a 152. She ranks 13th. Four behind her is Sophia Rohleder. After carding a 76 in the first round, she finished with an 80 to post a 156 on the day. She is tied for 30th.
Lexie Sollman and Alyssa McMinn each finished the day with a 161. Sollman started with an 85 before improving to a 76 in round two. McMinn’s rounds finished at 82 and 79. Madison Chaney notched two scores of 81 to round out the squad. Caitlin O’Donnell played as an individual, completing her two rounds with a 185.
Northern Illinois had three of the top six players and sits atop the team standings with a 583. They are 16 strokes ahead of Eastern Kentucky. Brielle Ward of NIU paces the individuals with a 141. She is one ahead of Lauren Ingle of NIU, who is playing as an individual.
Evansville is tied with Drake for 9th place with scores of 626. The duo is six ahead of 11th place Akron and four behind Ohio University for 8th place.
One round remains on Monday.
