USI Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to UMSL

University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (7-3, 1-1 GLVC) fell to the University of Missouri-St. Louis (6-4, 2-0 GLVC) Saturday evening in straight sets.The Screaming Eagles finished within five points in each set, forcing the Tritons to be as efficient as possible on their attack.Senior Erike Peoples (Bloomington, Illinois) led USI with 16 assists. Junior Elexis Coleman (Joliet, Illinois) and freshman Taylor Litteken (Foristell, Missouri) led the Eagles with six kills.First Set - UMSL 25, USI 20