USI Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets to UMSL

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (7-3, 1-1 GLVC) fell to the University of Missouri-St. Louis (6-4, 2-0 GLVC) Saturday evening in straight sets.The Screaming Eagles finished within five points in each set, forcing the Tritons to be as efficient as possible on their attack.Senior Erike Peoples (Bloomington, Illinois) led USI with 16 assists. Junior Elexis Coleman (Joliet, Illinois) and freshman Taylor Litteken (Foristell, Missouri) led the Eagles with six kills.First Set - UMSL 25, USI 20
- The five point spread at the end of the first frame was the largest lead held by either squad
- Junior Mikaila Humphrey (Floyd Knobs, Indiana) posted all five of her kills in the match in the opening set
- Peoples tallied six of her 16 assists in the frame
- Senior Haley Limper (Springfield, Illinois) posted five of her ten total digs
- Four Eagles registered block assists: Coleman, Litteken, sophomore Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois), and freshman Sidney Hegg (Menasha, Wisconsin)
Second Set - UMSL 25, USI 20
- The Tritons jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the second frame before USI put together a 7-2 run to bring the score to 15-14
- USI struggled offensively in the set, posted a hitting percentage of .059%
- Peoples led the Eagles in assists (5) and digs (4)
Third Set - UMSL 25, USI 23
- The final set was within one point in a 20-19 UMSL timeout before the Tritons would seal a victory at 25-23
- Junior Lindsey Stose (Elkhart, Indiana) came off the bench to lead the Eagles with four kills, followed by Litteken and junior Shawntel James (Elkhart, Indiana) with three
- Junior Lizzy Gardner (Lafayette, Indiana) tallied six digs in the final frame
Notes
- There were 19 tied scores and eight lead changes between the first and third set; neither set featured a lead larger than six for either squad
- USI lost the hitting percentage battle .239-.133...UMSL had a team hitting percentage over .250 prior to Saturday's match
- Gardner led the Eagles with 11 kills after posting six in the final frame
- Peoples and sophomore Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) combined for 25 assists for the second straight match
Next UpUSI will travel to Lebanon, Ill. to face McKendree University on Tuesday. The matchup of Bearcats and Screaming Eagles will start at 7 p.m. The Eagles will hit the road again next weekend before returning home Friday, Sept. 21 to host Truman State University.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.