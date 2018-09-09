ParkFest moves indoors

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Saturday’s severe weather caused ParksFest to move indoors.
Organizers spent six months planning the event and there is no telling what the weather will be like that long out.
Thankfully, they were able to move inside the Old National Events Plaza.
“We had all the intentions of being at Garvin Park this year again,” said Nathan Jokum, a Co-Director of ParkFest. “Six months worth of planning, then Tropical Storm Gordon came in. Somehow Ben Shoulders and everyone at Old National Events Plaza just came through and we got this venue.”
Although the scenery may have change, not much else was effected. There was still live music, food vendors, and people enjoying all that ParksFest had to offer.
“The last 48 hours have been nothing but miracles,” said Nathan. “Just to see the response we are getting... today has just been perfect so far.”
