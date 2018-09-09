NWS confirms multiple tornadoes produced during Saturday storms

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes were produced throughout the Tri-State during Saturday’s storms.
An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110-miles per hour struck near Stanley. We’re told the tornado began 1.2-miles southwest of Stanley and ended 1.3-miles east of Stanley. The estimated path was 2.25-miles long and maximum width was 200-yards. The NWS said one home’s east wall was almost completely blown out. A few homes had steel roofs torn away. Several homes had siding or facial damage. They say the tornado blew down corn and tobacco crops along its path. Dozens of trees were also uprooted or had tops broken.
An EF-0 tornado with estimate peak winds of 75 to 80-miles per hour struck northern Hancock County. The estimated path was 5-miles long and maximum width was 50-yards. This tornado did most of its damage 20 to 30-feet above the ground, snapping several branches and tree trunks as well as uprooting some trees and causing minor roof damage.
Another EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 70 to 80-miles per hour touched down on Main Street in Tell City, between Steuben and Winkeireid Streets. The tornado remained on the ground for 1.75-miles before dissipating at the northern end of Quaker Road. It bent an amateur radio antenna tower, damaged several roofs, blew a tree onto a garage, and buckled a large overhead door. It also lifted a large, metal carport, a shed, part of a fence, and a trampoline all off the ground and snapped the trunks of 3 large trees
Thankfully, no one was reported hurt.
Several viewers sent us pictures and videos possibly showing the tornado.
The National Weather Service is continuing to survey damage.
