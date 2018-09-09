NWS confirms multiple tornadoes produced during Saturday storms

An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110-miles per hour struck near Stanley. We’re told the tornado began 1.2-miles southwest of Stanley and ended 1.3-miles east of Stanley. The estimated path was 2.25-miles long and maximum width was 200-yards. The NWS said one home’s east wall was almost completely blown out. A few homes had steel roofs torn away. Several homes had siding or facial damage. They say the tornado blew down corn and tobacco crops along its path. Dozens of trees were also uprooted or had tops broken.