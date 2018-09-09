McInnis Named to Dunn All-Tourney Team, but Aces Volleyball Loses a Pair

Tam began game three with two early kills as the Aces took a 4-1 lead. The lead remained at three (8-5) when the Norse rallied to tie it up at 8-8. Tam put the lead back in the hands of the Aces with a kill to give UE a 9-8 edge. The lead would grow to a pair for the Aces at 17-15, but Northern Kentucky rallied back. A pair of UE errors saw them take a 20-18 advantage. From there, they held on for a 25-21 win to clinch the tournament championship.