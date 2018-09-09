Man ejected from vehicle after attempt to avoid deer

BEAVER DAM, KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police completed their initial investigation into a crash which killed one person on Saturday.
According to the KSP press release, Jeremy Buchanan, 37-years-old, of McHenry, attempted to avoid a deer crossing Mine Fork Road in Ohio County, shortly after 12 p.m. Buchanan lost control of the vehicle during the attempt to miss the deer.
Buchanan’s vehicle then slid off the road, striking a tree, and ejecting him from the car, the press release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office.
KSP also stated in the press release, Buchanan was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
