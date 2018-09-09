Late Goal Dooms Aces Women’s Soccer Team

The Aces proved to be the aggressor in the second half. Through the first 29 minutes of the second period, Evansville out-shot the Jaguars, 7-5. Despite UE’s advantage in the second half, IUPUI found the match’s opening goal in the 79th minute. The Jaguars' Valentine Pursey put IUPUI on the board following assists from Natalie McNally and Emma Chambers. Following the goal, freshman Amanda DaSilva put a shot on frame but the save was made by Jaguars' goalkeeper Sophia Lipka.

