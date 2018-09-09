Late Goal Dooms Aces Women’s Soccer Team

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
On a drizzly afternoon, a late goal by IUPUI dealt the University of Evansville women's soccer team a 1-0 loss on the road in Indianapolis on Sunday.
"I thought we were a bit unlucky not to get a result today," said Aces' women's soccer head coach Krista McKendree. "At the end of the day, we still have to be better in both 18s. Credit to IUPUI as their goalkeeper made three good saves to keep us off the board and they finished a chance."
With conditions working against both teams, the opening half featured just five shots. Both teams had one shot on-goal in the first 45 minutes of the match as IUPUI had a shot saved in the 30th minute and senior Molly Lear put a shot on-goal for Evansville in 35th minute. Along with the shot on-goal, the Aces earned a pair of corner kicks, but UE could not capitalize, heading to the break in a scoreless tie.
The Aces proved to be the aggressor in the second half. Through the first 29 minutes of the second period, Evansville out-shot the Jaguars, 7-5. Despite UE’s advantage in the second half, IUPUI found the match’s opening goal in the 79th minute. The Jaguars' Valentine Pursey put IUPUI on the board following assists from Natalie McNally and Emma Chambers. Following the goal, freshman Amanda DaSilva put a shot on frame but the save was made by Jaguars' goalkeeper Sophia Lipka.
Heading into the final minutes of the match, UE had a string of opportunities as senior Sara Osinski nearly found the equalizer, but had her shot saved. Following Osinski's shot, Evansville garnered two corner kicks and tallied another shot, but could not convert as IUPUI grabbed the 1-0 win.
Lear paced the Aces with four shots in the match with three coming on-goal. Between the posts for Evansville, sophomore Michaela Till made three saves in goal, allowing a goal, in her eighth start this season.
Evansville next returns to Arad McCutchan Stadium to face Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. on Friday for Faith, Family, and Faculty Appreciation Night. Discounted admission ($5 for adults, $3 for children - $2 discount) for faith-based groups is available. During halftime of Friday night’s match, faculty of the University of Evansville will be recognized for their efforts as well as the UE women’s soccer team for its academic achievements.
