KWC Football Falls Late to Quincy

The Kentucky Wesleyan College football team scored 24 unanswered points midway through Saturday's match-up with Quincy University, but fell in the final seconds 31-24. Derek Barnes produced a pair of scores as the Panthers mounted their comeback.
The Hawks (1-1) scored two early touchdowns in the opening quarter and added a field goal to take a 17-0 lead within the first 12 minutes of the game. QU scored on the third play of the game, a 71-yard pass from Tionne Harris to Shane Barrett. Harris scored on a keeper later in the period while Michael Klotz kicked a 46-yard field goal.
The Panthers (0-2) found their spark on special teams midway through the second quarter as Derek Barnes returned Nathan Kewney's punt 82 yards for a touchdown. The Hawks lost possession on downs during their next drive as Wesleyan took advantage by flipping field position.
Wesleyan moved the ball to midfield before Taylor Soper pinned the Hawks on their own 15-yard line. On the second play, Darries Rainey fumbled and the Panthers took over on the Hawks 22.
Two plays later the Panthers were in the endzone as Mike McGee found Barnes for a 21-yard score, pulling Wesleyan to within 17-14 at the break.
With nine minutes left in the third, Chris Logsdon ended a 10-play 59 yard drive with a 21-yard field goal that tied the game. On the ensuing possession Harris was intercepted at QU's 23-yard line by Dalan Cofer who returned the INT for a score, giving the Panthers a 24-17 lead.
Quincy managed to tied the game midway through the fourth. The Panthers struggled to keep drives alive as the Hawks defense kept making third down stops.
After taking over at midfield with minutes left in the game, the Hawks quickly found their way into the red zone. A missed 27-yard field goal kept the game tied as the Panthers took over on the 20 yard line with three minutes left.
Unfortunately the drive stalled and the snap on the punt attempted sailed over Soper's head and Quincy took over on the Panthers' six yard line. Two plays later the Hawks had taken a 31-24 lead and picked-up the win.
McGee threw for 113 yards on 13 of 31 passing. Barnes made four catches for 50 yards, including a touchdown. Corey Johnson Jr. rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. Devyn Bledsoe and Jalen Humphreyeach made 12 tackles on the day.
The Panthers will return home on Saturday, September 15th for a primetime match-up with Kentucky State. Kick-off at Steele Stadium is scheduled for 6 PM CT.
