Koth Leads UE Men in Rain-Shortened Day

Due to ongoing rain in the area, the schedule for the opening day of the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational saw teams able to compete just over one round of play at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Originally schedule for 36 holes on Saturday, each team finished its first 18 while most got through a handful of holes in round two before lightning and rain forced play to be stopped for the day. On Sunday, the teams will finish their second rounds before playing the scheduled third round to complete the tournament.
The University of Evansville ranks in 13th place with one round officially in the books. Freshman Dallas Koth led the way with a 1-over 73. His effort is tied for 25th. Next up were Spencer Wagner and Noah Reese, who carded scores of 76. Jessie Brumley notched a 77 while Matthew Ladd checked in with an 85.
Gabe Rohleder played as an individual and had a nice round to start the event, recording a 2-over 74.
Southern Illinois leads the team standings with a score of 275. They have three of the top seven individuals on the leaderboard. The Salukis are six ahead of Bowling Green and seven strokes in front of Indiana. Matthis Besard of SIU and Pablo Heredia Iglesias of BGSU are tied for the individual lead with each shooting scores of 66 in round one. Their rounds were six under par.
