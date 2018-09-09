Dry weather returns, temperatures slowly climb

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The weather was very active on Saturday. In addition to several tornado warnings, we also set a new rainfall record for the day with a total of 2.69” of rain in Evansville. Some locations saw even more rain than that, and minor flooding was a widespread problem.
We’ve seen a few more rain showers and patchy drizzle today, but it looks like we will finally dry things out tonight and stay dry through the rest of the week. However, many local rivers will continue to rise and will crest near or above flood stage.
Tonight will be cool and cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog is also possible late tonight and early Monday morning.
Although Monday will be dry, clouds will linger for much of the day before they start to break up Monday evening. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, topping out in the mid 70s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the rest of the week, but it looks like we will stay dry. High temperatures will steadily climb, returning to the mid to upper 80s by end of the week.
