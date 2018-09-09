Diocese of Evansville responds to report of sexual misconduct by priest

Father Dave Fleck, a priest of the Diocese of Evansville, has been placed on administrative leave after a report of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago was received by the diocese. The diocese has made a report to civil authorities and notified the Diocesan Review Board of the allegation. Father Fleck denies the claim. Father Fleck has served in the following parishes and schools: Rivet High School, Vincennes; Sacred Heart, Vincennes; Sts. Peter and Paul, Petersburg; St. Peter, Montgomery, with missions at St. Michael the Archangel and St. Patrick; Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City; St. Philip, Posey County; St. John the Baptist, Vincennes; St. Vincent de Paul, Vincennes; St. Thomas, Vincennes; St. Philip Neri, Bicknell; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes; and St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes. He also resided at St. James, Haubstadt. Father Fleck is prohibited from all public ministry while an investigation is pending. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565 or toll-free at 866-200-3004.