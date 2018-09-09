Diocese of Evansville responds to report of sexual misconduct by priest

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Catholic Diocese of Evansville issues statement after report alleges sexual misconduct against a priest.
According to the statement, Father Dave Fleck, who denies the claims, is on administrative leave and is not allowed at any public ministry during the ongoing investigation. The Diocese of Evansville says they received a report of an alleged sexual misconduct incident from “decades ago” involving Father Fleck.
The statement says the Diocesan Review Board alerted authorities after receiving the report.
The full statement from the Catholic Diocese of Evansville:
Father Dave Fleck, a priest of the Diocese of Evansville, has been placed on administrative leave after a report of sexual misconduct that allegedly occurred decades ago was received by the diocese. The diocese has made a report to civil authorities and notified the Diocesan Review Board of the allegation. Father Fleck denies the claim. Father Fleck has served in the following parishes and schools: Rivet High School, Vincennes; Sacred Heart, Vincennes; Sts. Peter and Paul, Petersburg; St. Peter, Montgomery, with missions at St. Michael the Archangel and St. Patrick; Blessed Sacrament, Oakland City; St. Philip, Posey County; St. John the Baptist, Vincennes; St. Vincent de Paul, Vincennes; St. Thomas, Vincennes; St. Philip Neri, Bicknell; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes; and St. Francis Xavier, Vincennes; St. Thomas the Apostle, Vincennes. He also resided at St. James, Haubstadt. Father Fleck is prohibited from all public ministry while an investigation is pending. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the Church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator at 812-490-9565 or toll-free at 866-200-3004.
This is a story we are working on and will update this when more information is available.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.