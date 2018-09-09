On Alert for flooding through the weekend

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado Warnings and Flood Warnings plagued the Tri-State Saturday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon moved through the region.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible throughout the night and into Sunday. It looks like the main severe weather threat has passed, but because the ground is already saturated, any additional rain we see could cause flooding issues to continue or worsen. Many local rivers will also continue to rise over the next few days.
Next week looks mostly dry. Temperatures will steady rise but remain unseasonably cool until the end of next week.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.