On Alert for flooding through Sunday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado Warnings and Flood Warnings plagued the Tri-State Saturday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon moved through the region.
Scattered showers remain possible Sunday, but not everyone will see that rain.
Temperatures will also hold pretty steady, only making it into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon.
It looks like the heavy rain and severe weather threat has passed, but because the ground is already saturated, any additional rain we see could cause flooding issues to continue or worsen. Many local rivers will also continue to rise over the next few days, and some flood warnings are already in effect.
Next week looks mostly dry. Temperatures will steady rise but remain unseasonably cool until the end of next week.
