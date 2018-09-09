Aces Men’s Golf Improves in Final Day of Opener

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -
In the final day of action at the Fuzzy Zoeller Intercollegiate, the University of Evansville men’s golf team jumped two spots in the final finishing order, taking 11th place at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
With Saturday’s action halted with just over a round of play in the books, the teams finished up round two before playing their final 18 holes on Sunday. Dallas Koth was Evansville’s top player as he led the team with a tie for 27th place. He notched scores of 74 and an even 72 on his way to a 219.
Eight behind him were Noah Reese and Jessie Brumley. Reese carded a 72 in the third round to finish with a 227 while Brumley also had a 72 in his second round of action to finish with an identical overall score.
Fourth on the squad was Spencer Wagner. Following scores of 76 and 80, Wagner made a huge leap in the final 18, posting a 72 to finish with a 228. Matthew Ladd also excelled in the final day. After scoring an 85 in the first 18, Ladd tallied scores of 73 and 78 to complete the event with a 236. Gabe Rohleder played as an individual and finished play with a 238.
Southern Illinois took top team and individual honors. The Salukis 3-round total of 836 strokes saw them take the team championship by ten over Indiana University. Matthis Besard of SIU was the medalist. His 207 bested the competition by one shot.
The Purple Aces came home in 11th place with a score of 894. They jumped two positions in the team standings following round one. They were just seven shots outside of the top ten.
Evansville returns to the course next weekend for the Eastern Kentucky Intercollegiate. The tournament takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Arlington Golf Course in Richmond, Ky.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.