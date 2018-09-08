UE professor sets world record for tortilla stacking

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A world record was set in Evansville on Friday.
University of Evansville’s Dr. Mark Valenzuela attempted to break the world record for the tallest stack of tortillas last year. He ended up about 20 tortillas short when his tortilla tower fell.
This year, he was back at it. He stacked, and stacked, and stacked.
After more than two and a half hours of stacking, Dr. Valenzuela broke the record of 68 centimeters.
He stacked another 6 centimeters to extend the record to 75.
He said he will do his best to keep the record in Evansville.
