Teen accused of slashing grandmother’s throat before calling 911

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A teen in Grayson County has been charged for slashing his grandmother’s throat and stabbing her multiple times before calling 911.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Douglas Barton, 18, called dispatch around 3:40 a.m. Friday and reported his grandmother was bleeding from the chest and back in the driveway of the home on Pleasant View Road in Millwood. Barton told police it appeared she was stabbed.
Officers from GSCO and the Leitchfield Police Department arrived at the residence and discovered the woman lying in the driveway with a slashed throat and multiple stab wounds to the back and trachea. Officials said she lost a lost of blood and suffered a collapsed lung and damaged trachea. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
An investigation later revealed that Barton became enraged and attacked his grandmother in the driveway, leaving her to call 911, according to police. He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.
Barton has been charged with attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence. His grandmother’s identity has not been released.
