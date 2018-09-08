OPD creates Flex Team to better protect citizens

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The sound of a gun shot is not something you want to hear.
It’s certainly not a sound you want to hear in your own neighborhood. Owensboro resident Samuel James said he hears that sound far too often.
“It makes you feel scared! You know, just out in your neighborhood! You want to walk in your neighborhood feeling comfortable," said James.
Just like James, The Owensboro Police Department wants people to feel comfortable as well. That’s why the “Flex Team” has been created. It includes five additional officers to patrol the areas between West 5th street and West 9th Street.
The police department said that it has had an increase in shots fired calls.
“Our call volume tends to be very high, especially in the summer time. So those officers don’t have a lot of downtime to really do these kinds of things because they are out taking reports, and accidents and those kinds of calls,” says OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess
This will allow the flex team to focus on violent crimes in an effort to prevent them. Boggess says they have not had any homicides relating to shots fired reports, so this is as much of a proactive measure as it is reactive.
“We’ve been lucky so far but we want to try to curtail that before it escalates,” said Boggess.
James is grateful for the increased police presence, but he also feels as though the community must step up.
“It don’t solve the problem. We’re going to have to solve the problem, by talking to our kids and teaching them responsibility,” said James.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.