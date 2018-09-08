Rotation, damage reported across Tri-State after storms

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tornado warnings popped up across the Tri-State on Saturday and we are still on alert the rest of the weekend.
The following counties were under a tornado warning: Daviess, Hancock, and Henderson counties in Kentucky. Spencer and Perry counties in Indiana.
Daviess County dispatch confirmed a sheriff’s deputy has spotted rotation on the ground near Stanley. We also received several pictures and videos of the rotation sent to us by viewers.
Perry County also had some flooding and damage. Dispatch confirms a few mudslides on Highway 66 near Troy and Tell City. They say there is also a lot of high water on several roads.
Vanderburgh County was also impacted by the storms. The sheriff’s office tweeted out that Princeton Road between Baseline and Schillinger is impassable because of the flooding.
At one point on Saturday, there were more than 1,500 people without power because of the storms. Most of them were in Kentucky, along Highway 60 between Henderson and Owensboro.
We have another First Alert Day on Sunday, so you will want to make sure you are ready.
