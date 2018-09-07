Woman who wrote romance novel called ‘The Wrong Husband’ charged with killing husband

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV/CNN) The woman who wrote a novel called "The Wrong Husband” Is now accused of killing her husband.
Romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy appeared in court in Portland, OR, on Thursday.
Her husband was a chef who taught at a culinary school, and the couple had been married 27 years, according to the murdered husband’s mother.
She said the family was completely shocked by the news.
On the morning of June 2, police rushed to the Oregon Culinary Institute, after students said they found lead instructor Daniel Brophy shot inside.
Despite efforts to save him, he died at the scene.
"Heart goes out for the family that has to go through something like this. Disappointing, surprise obviously,” said Jeff Hutchinson, a neighbor of the couple’s.
The day after his murder, Brophy's wife Crampton Brophy posted a statement on Facebook that read in part:
"I have sad news to relate. My husband and best friend, chef Dan Brophy, was killed yesterday morning. I'm struggling to make sense of everything right now. While I appreciate your loving responses, I am overwhelmed."
The next day at his vigil, students remembered him fondly.
"He will be missed and this school will literally never be the same,” said one.
His wife was there too. She declined an interview at that time.
Crampton Brophy was arrested Wednesday at her home in Beaverton, about 15 minutes from downtown Portland.
The 68-year-old appeared for the first time in court the next day.
According to the district attorney’s office, she's facing one charge of murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence.
The news has shocked their community.
While Dan Brophy taught at the culinary institute, Nancy Crampton Brophy worked from home.
She's the author of several self-published romance novels, including the one she titled "The Wrong Husband."
On her website she relays stories about her marriage, calling her husband "Mr. Right" and writing, "Can you imagine spending the rest of your life without a man like that?"
Police have not revealed the motive in the case. Crampton Brophy’s next court appearance will be on Sept. 17.
