Weekend deluge, Florence may be threat to U.S. next week.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The tropics have sprung to life over the last couple of weeks. Heavy rainfall from the remnants of tropical storm Gordon will soak the Tri-State over the weekend. A flash flood watch continues through Sunday:
The models have diverged a bit on potential total rainfall. The GFS, Euro and NAM all keep weekend rain totals in the 1-2″ range, The RPM is the outlier, forecasting nearly 4″ in the Evansville area:
The heavy rain will move in on Saturday. The RPM model shows the peak by late afternoon:
Rain should taper off by Sunday afternoon and evening. The next weather concern will be Florence. Right now, Florence has weakened to a tropical storm, but she is expect to intensify to a major hurricane (Category 4) early next week and possibly take aim at the US coast line by the middle of the week:
Meanwhile, pleasant fall-like weather should arrive in the Tri-State for the first part of next week.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.