Weather affects weekend events across the Tri-State

“We’ve had storms. Usually it’s Friday night. A couple of years ago we had storms during the day on Friday, a little bit on Saturday, but it’s never been a wash out. The vendors just stick around, even if there has been bad weather even on a Friday night. The vendors may lose a tent. They put that tent back up, and they come back the next day. They’re awesome. Our vendors are awesome,” says organizer Kay Kilgore.