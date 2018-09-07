Weather affects weekend events across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - There are a lot of events planned throughout the tri-state this weekend, but with the storms expected to roll through, organizers have had to plan accordingly.
River Days is still going on along the Mt. Vernon riverfront. Organizers tell us rain or shine, the festival will continue.
Vendors are ready to stick out the rain with tents. The bands scheduled to play live throughout the weekend will be protected with tents as well.
Organizers tell us nothing will change unless it gets very severe or there’s lightning, but the fireworks and parade could be affected. If weather does not allow them to go on as scheduled Saturday, they will be postponed to Sunday.
This is the eleventh annual River Days, and they’ve had rain in the past, so organizers don’t expect it to hinder vendors or the community coming to join the festivities.
“We’ve had storms. Usually it’s Friday night. A couple of years ago we had storms during the day on Friday, a little bit on Saturday, but it’s never been a wash out. The vendors just stick around, even if there has been bad weather even on a Friday night. The vendors may lose a tent. They put that tent back up, and they come back the next day. They’re awesome. Our vendors are awesome,” says organizer Kay Kilgore.
Kilgore says they are good to go unless their is lightening. She expects the community to come no matter what.
“They want to come for this food. We have great food, so they’re coming. And then we have some fantastic vendors, and they’re going shopping. And we have provisions for our entertainment. We have live entertainment all weekend. I put up a tent on the stage so their equipment can stay dry. Concept Sound takes care of our sound, and they have waterproof equipment,” says Kilgore.
But not every event can say the same. Back in Evansville, ParksFest Music Festival is setting up inside.
Directors made last minute plans to move from Garvin Park to the Old National Events Plaza. Co-director Nathan Jochum tells us the new location will change nothing except keep you dry.
“Bring your lawn chairs, your blankets. Bring your tree if you want to... not too big of a tree,” says Jochum.
There will still be food and drink trucks, a beer garden, and open access to come and go. Jochum says they tried everything to hold the tradition at Garvin Park.
“When we’re talking 95% chance of rain and thunder storms with localized flooding and heavy downpours, with sound and lights and bands and wind and just the people. It just couldn’t go on like that. It’s not a chance we wanted to take,” says Jocum.
Other events throughout the Tri-State have made weather plans as well.
Mental Health America Lifesavers walk on Saturday has been moved to Washington Square Mall.
Evansville’s Animal Control annual Spirit Festival has been postponed.
The City of Jasper has postponed Touch-A-Truck. It is rescheduled for Saturday, September 15.
Amp up the Ampitheater in Newburgh is continuing Friday evening rain or shine.
Henderson HarvestFest is continuing Friday evening rain or shine.
Family Day in the Park in Evansville is continuing Saturday rain or shine, but will move to Liberty Baptist Church on Friday.
