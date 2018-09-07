Walter McCarty inspires volunteers for United Way’s Day of Service

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Hundreds of people went out into the community Friday to help their neighbors for the 25th annual Evansville’s United Way Day of Caring.
More than 1,200 volunteers showed up for the kickoff breakfast. They were inspired by guest speaker and UE Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty.
He talked about how the United Way and this community shaped him growing up in Evansville.
Volunteers spent the rest of the day helping more than 50 non-profits that serve people living in of Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties.
