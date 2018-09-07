USI Women’s Soccer rallies to tie NMU

HAMMOND, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team rallied to tie Northern Michigan University, 1-1, in double overtime this evening at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana. USI goes to 0-2-1 overall, while Northern Michigan sees its record go to 1-1-1.
USI fell behind when Northern Michigan scored the match’s first goal 10 minutes into the first half. The Wildcats would hold onto the 1-0 lead through the half and until the final five minutes of regulation.
The Eagles knotted the match, 1-1, and sent the teams into overtime when junior midfielder Courtney Spicer (Loveland, Ohio) scored USI’s first goal of the year. Spicer was assisted on the goal by sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Illinois).
In overtime, the Wildcats had four shots to USI’s two, but neither team could take advantage of the other before the final horn.
Between the posts, USI senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins (Greenfield, Indiana) posted a tie after allowing one goal and making eight saves, two in the overtime periods.
The Eagles conclude their first road trip of the year Saturday when they play Purdue Northwest in a 12:30 p.m. contest. The Pride saw their record go to 2-1-0 after a 1-0 victory over the University of Illinois Springfield this afternoon.
Following Saturday’s game at Purdue Northwest, USI returns home September 14 when the Eagles open 2018 Great Lakes Valley Conference action by hosting Drury University at Strassweg Field. Due to the GLVC home-road weekend, the Eagles and the Panthers will have special Friday afternoon 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
