Union Co. fire under investigation

UNIONTOWN, KY (WFIE) - Several crews responded to an abandoned house fire in Union County early Friday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. in Uniontown.
The Uniontown fire chief said the home did not have electricity and crews were on the scene for around six hours.
He said four volunteer firefighters were almost electrocuted when the electrical service line to the house burned in half and fell in a large yard where firefighters were operating.
We're told the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation.
Anyone with information should call the police.
