TDL Week 4; Watch at 10:35
By Jared Goffinet | September 7, 2018 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 7:19 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Another week of high school football is here.

We are following more than 20 games from around the Tri-State area this Friday, including the Touchdown Live Game of the Week: North vs Harrison.

TDL W4 scoreboard
TDL W4 scoreboard (WFIE)

Watch on the 14 Sports app at 10:35 p.m. for the best highlights and the most complete coverage from your school on Touchdown Live.

