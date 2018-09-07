Sunrise School Spirit is ready for Season 4

Tri-State (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is back!
14 News kicked off Season 4 Friday morning at Tri-State Food Bank.
Last year, all of the schools collected over 150,000 pounds of food, which equals to about 130,000 meals. Tri-State Food Bank workers say this is their largest food drive of the year, so they’re excited for another round of schools this year.
“This is going to be phenomenal. This is our 4th year doing this. I never had any idea it would grow as big as it does. Every year, something special happens. I don’t know what it’s going to be, but something phenomenal happens," said Glenn Roberts, Executive Director at Tri-State Food Bank. "It’s such a great example of the community pulling together to help their neighbor in need, their neighbor down the street, and the neighbor one county over.
Pike Central is our first stop on Friday, Sept. 14. You can see how much food the Chargers bring in next week on 14 News Sunrise starting at 6:00 a.m.
