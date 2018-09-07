Stolen race suit returned

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The story of the missing Hydrofest driving suit has two happy endings.
Working on a tip, EPD officers discovered that a homeless person had taken it, and when asked, willingly agreed to return it.
Hydrofest officials say that thick suit would have kept the homeless person warm this winter, so Phipps is putting together a package with warm clothing and other race-related apparel.
Hydrofest officials say they will personally deliver it.
