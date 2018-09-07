EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Flash Flood Watch in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning. Rain chances ramp up today through Sunday morning.
A big break in the September heat but showers and storms on the way. Mainly dry through the morning with showers and storms slated for this afternoon through Friday night football.
Much needed rainfall, at the expense of the weekend, as the as the remnants of Gordon cycle through the area. Saturday through Sunday morning, showers and storms likely but with a low severe weather threat. The primary storm threats include downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds. Total rainfall 2-4 inches possible with isolated higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected due to the lack of rain in recent weeks. Most area creeks and rivers are running low.
