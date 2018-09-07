Questions arise after Tri-State Alliance board member resignation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A Tri-State non-profit board member resigned as questions arise concerning possible misuse of resources and inappropriate behavior.
Tri-State Alliance, which formed in 1980, works as the primary social service and educational organization for the LGBTQ community.
Kelley Coures, Evansville’s current Director of Metropolitan Development, has parted ways from his board position with Tri-State Alliance. In that letter, he said it has come his attention that resources from TSA may have been used inappropriately and there may be claims about inappropriate behavior by a person associated with the organization.
Coures is urging board members to immediately move to secure all funds belonging to TSA, as well as seek legal help.
As a city official, Coures said he is bound and obligated to take action when made aware of things like this. Coures also wrote he has either been a member or supporter of TSA for nearly 40 years.
When we spoke with Coures on Thursday, he told us he served as the education chair, often working with colleges and as an emcee of events but was not involved with day-to-day operations.
We reached out the city. They say they do not give any money to TSA.
The Evansville Police Department tells us they do not have an investigation.
We also reached out to the TSA President Wally Paynter, but we have not heard back.
