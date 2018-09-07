Next Level Connections plan includes funds to speed up I-69 project

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We’re learning more about Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s new push to link communities across the state.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch stopped by 14 News on Friday to share how the Next Level Connections will benefit our area. The plan will pump $1-billion into Infrastructure including road construction, high-speed internet service, trail systems, and other projects.
$600-million of that money will be spent to speed up completion of Interstate 69 three years ahead of schedule.
"By moving that timetable up, not only will it connect Evansville to Indianapolis quicker, but it will save tens of millions of taxpayers dollars because there will be no debt financing involved," said Crouch. "I have an apartment in Indianapolis and come home to Evansville every weekend am very excited about that moving of the timetable up."
Completion is now set to wrap up in 2024.
The governor’s plan also includes $90-million to add more hiking, biking, and riding trails. Plus, another $100-million to bring affordable high-speed internet access to rural areas.
