Name for proposed Lloyd Pool replacement announced

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We now know the name of the new state-of-the-art aquatic center proposed for Garvin Park.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Friday morning that Deaconess will pay $2.5-million to have the planned indoor facility named the “Deaconess Aquatic Center.”
Deaconess officials say the center will align with its mission of promoting the health and well being of the community.
The new pool would go in near Bosse Field giving families more options in the summer heat. This is the facility that would replace Lloyd Pool.
We’re told Deaconness will pay that $2.5-million over 15 years, if the project gets the go ahead. City council still needs to approve it and the process starts at the next meeting on Monday.
