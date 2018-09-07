Madisonville announces plan to address pot holes

MADIONSVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville has announced the implementation of the “Paving for the People” initiative.
The goal of the program is for the public to help public works crews by reporting specific problematic pot holes to the department for a quick turnaround.
“We’ve had a program in place for some time, but we haven’t clearly identified that to the community,” said Public Works Superintendent Robert Janes. “What we are looking to do now is showcase our new initiative and be transparent with the people where we are, what we are doing and the procedures we have in place to address, and ultimately fix, the problems they’ve identified.”
Janes says the Public Works Department considers a pothole to have dimensions of 2 ft. x 3 ft. or smaller. He says anything larger than that is deemed to be road repair and would need to be reported using the Go Madisonville program that can be accessed from the city’s website or their app on a smartphone.
When you see a pothole, contact the Public Works Department directly at (270) 824-2117 to report it.
One reported, city officials say they will to attempt to repair the pothole within a 48-hour window.
