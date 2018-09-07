Lawsuits in deadly 2015 Gibson Co. van crash settled out of court

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - There is new information on the deadly passenger van crash in Gibson County that killed two people and hurt 20 others back in 2015.
The lawsuits have been settled out of court.
Attorney Neil Chapman told us all cases stemming from that rollover accident nearly three years ago have been settled out of court.
Chapman said now that cases have been resolved, all the lawsuits stemming from the crash will be dismissed.
He also said the details of the settlements are confidential.
