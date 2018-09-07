Free Dentistry Day gives more people a reason to smile

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - More people have a reason to smile after Evansville Family Dentistry held it’s third Free Dentistry Day.
Patients lined up as early as midnight to secure a spot for the services that included their choice of a cleaning, filling, or extraction.
Free Dentistry Day is a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108-million Americans are living without dental insurance.
Evansville Family Dentistry estimates it does around $30,000 to $50,000 worth of dental work for the one-day event.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.