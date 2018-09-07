Evansville Regional Airport approves cutting 3 safety officers

EVANSVILLE (WFIE) - We are following safety concerns at the Evansville Regional Airport. The board has approved cutting three safety officers despite also reporting larger planes and more passengers.
Those cuts will bring total safety officer staffing from 18 to 15.
Airport officials are saying safety is their number one goal amid concerns and questions from the community. If Vanderburgh County Council approves the budget at their next meeting on October 3, the airport will be operating with one fewer safety officer working 24 hour shifts and performing a long list of standard duties, not to mention stepping in in case of an emergency.
This comes as the airport reports larger planes, more flights, and plans to add new destinations.
During Wednesday’s County Council meeting, Airport Executive Director Doug Joest took the podium. The Council asked how safety would be maintained with three fewer officers despite the increase in passengers.
Joest says, “We looked at numerous airports our size, and we’re comfortable with our staffing at this level. ... That was a way to not add money, and you know we’ve had a lot of discussions about trying not to spend money, and that was our effort to be good stewards of the community’s money."
We tried countless times to speak with Joest or anyone at the airport. They have not directly answered our questions, but provided this general statement:
“The safety of our flying public is our number one goal and is always considered, as it’s our top priority. While we do not comment on personnel matters, we want to assure the community and our flying public that our current staffing levels meet or exceed those of our peer airports, as well as exceeding the current mandated requirements set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). We do not foresee any changes being made to our current staffing levels.”
In an airport emergency, it’s the public safety officers that are responsible for saving lives.
“If you have a plane that would have an issue and would have to crash at the Evansville Regional Airport, you would have 1 fire fighter and 1 vehicle respond to the crash site,” says Steve Gossman.
Gossman left his job as an airport safety officer a few years ago, but he is still bothered by the news of these cuts. With three fewer officers, the airport still meets the FAA standard.
The NFPA suggests an airport Evansville’s size should have a minimum of six full time fire fighters ready to go at all times.
“The concern is from the airport administration is those 6 fire fighters may not be needed until there’s an emergency. Our point is if there is an emergency, there should be a way for anybody that’s in a plane, and now our planes have 97 passengers on board verses 43 which they had in the past, for those passengers to have every opportunity to be saved,” says Gossman.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke appoints three board members out of the five who voted.
“I expressed my opinion that those positions should have been filled at the time that they were left open. The airport director has told me in very explicit terms that they have data to support the reduction in staff. I hope that data is correct,” says Winnecke.
During Wednesday’s meeting, County Council suggested to Joest that the incoming Executive Director and Director of Operations start with a lower salary to open up some funds. Joest did not agree with the suggestion.
