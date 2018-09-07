EFD shows response to Hazmat spill

By Kenny Douglass | September 6, 2018 at 10:02 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 10:02 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It looked like a mess in downtown Evansville - but it was just a drill.

The Hazmat Team set up a mock Chemical spill on Thursday.

District Chief Ken Zuber leads the Hazmat team. He said the first 15 minutes at a scene are the most crucial.

His warning is if you see or come in contact with a chemical spill, the first thing you should do is call 911.

On Average, Chief Zuber said the Hazmat team only responds to about a dozen calls each year.

