EFD shows response to Hazmat spill

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It looked like a mess in downtown Evansville - but it was just a drill.
The Hazmat Team set up a mock Chemical spill on Thursday.
District Chief Ken Zuber leads the Hazmat team. He said the first 15 minutes at a scene are the most crucial.
His warning is if you see or come in contact with a chemical spill, the first thing you should do is call 911.
On Average, Chief Zuber said the Hazmat team only responds to about a dozen calls each year.
