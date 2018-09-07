Dentist gives toddler 8 crowns instead of 1, report says

In this photo taken Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, Philippe Hujoel, a dentist and University of Washington professor, holds a model of teeth and a toothbrush as he talks in an office at the school in Seattle. Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that skips the most important ingredient - the fluoride - and leaves them at a greater risk of cavities. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (Elaine Thompson)