Chemo Buddies: making sure no one fights cancer alone

One of the toughest battlefields can happen when a patient is sitting still, but an idea between sisters is now helping cancer patients across the Tri-State by making sure no one fights cancer alone.
“Chemo is a very long day, most people don’t realize 4 to 6 hours is pretty regular. It takes awhile and if you’re sitting there with no TV and no one to make conversation with, it becomes not only longer but also the thoughts take over," Jill Kincaid, Co-Founder of Chemo Buddies explained.
She knows from personal experience how scary it can be.
Jill would go with her sister Karen who was battling breast cancer for the second time around in 2010. And in the chemo treatment chair is where the sisters came up with the idea for Chemo Buddies.
“We just noticed that so many people came alone and that they could use some extra help so sitting in that chemo treatment chair we wrote the proposal for Chemo Buddies. We called it that because that’s what she called me. I was her chemo buddy," Jill said about her sister Karen.
When Karen first went through chemotherapy in 2006 she didn’t want anyone to go with her or be a “burden". But when the cancer came back in 2010, Karen finally agreed to let Jill come with her to treatments and realized the huge difference having someone there made.
“She would say, ‘Oh my gosh this day went so fast!’, Jill recalled, laughing. “It didn’t. It was a 7 and a half hour day, but when you got somebody to just hang out with you and talk and get you stuff, it was a pleasant day instead of the dreaded day," Jill said.
The sisters would even get in trouble for being loud and laughing too much in the room that Jill says 7 years ago you could hear a pin drop it was so quiet and somber.
And before long, Karen was ordering Jill to help out with other patients too.
“She would say go get him a blanket or go, she just started noticing what she had been the before and after. ‘Oh my gosh it’s so much better to have someone here with you!’”, Jill recalled of Karen’s realization.
Now, 7 years later, Chemo Buddies is a family of more than 100 volunteers and countless patients- and their signature bright yellow aprons have become synonymous with a smile, a hug, and hope in chemo infusion rooms.
“Our mission is that no one ever has to do chemo alone. And I want that to be true of the people going through chemo right now and the people in years to come going through chemo," Jill said.
Chemo Buddies help make long cancer treatments feel less scary - with a friendly face, snacks and treats, and other chemo room comfort items.
“You can ignore your treatment and diagnosis out in the real world where you can get distracted but when you’re in that chair hooked up to that IV you just start thinking about it. So we wanted to be able to bring friends in that could just keep your spirits up, get you whatever you needed, and make the day more pleasant,” Jill said.
Patients attest to the significant difference Chemo Buddies has made.
“You come in and you get hugs and you get a shoulder if you need to cry on. You get a laugh. To me that’s family. You get all the support that you could want, and you just can’t ask for better people than that," cancer patient, Libby Brown said about Chemo Buddies volunteers.
Getting started wasn’t easy though.
“There was such a fear of bringing even more people into the treatment room would make it more dangerous. Distracting the nurses can be a deadly thing so they basically have not let volunteers into the treatment rooms for safety reasons,” Jill said.
But she pushed through the resistance with surprising results.
“We’ve shown that the treatment room has gotten safer because we’ve taken on more of that emotional load and doing of some of that running around so that the nurses can focus fully on just doing a great job," Jill said.
Jill’s sister Karen lost her life to cancer but through her legacy of Chemo Buddies, cancer will NOT win the fight.
And Chemo Buddies makes sure that no one goes to battle alone.
