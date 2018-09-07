On Alert for heavy rain and flooding this weekend.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday.
Heavy rainfall may trigger localized flooding and disrupt travel. Rain should begin in earnest on Saturday morning and continue through the day.
Heaviest rainfall will occur along and north of the Ohio River, based on today’s models. Many spots will see 2, perhaps 3 inches of rain. Western Kentucky will have lesser amounts.
Temperatures will stay in the middle 70s through early next week.
Rain should taper off on Monday. No severe weather threat.
