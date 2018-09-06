Woman adopts pit bull to save it; two weeks later, it kills her

COLUMBIA, MD (WBAL/CNN) - Police say a 64-year-old woman was mauled to death in her backyard by a pit bull she adopted as a rescue animal only weeks prior.
Family members, including the victim’s sister Susan Eve LeClair, say they want 64-year-old Robin Conway remembered as a wonderful woman who loved animals.
Police were called to Conway’s home Sept. 3 for a report that a woman had been mauled to death by a dog described as a pit bull.
Conway's family says her husband found her injured in their yard with the dog standing over her around 7:20 p.m. The man called 911 and tied the dog to a fence post.
Conway was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the dog continued barking and lunging while tied to the post. It had to be subdued by animal control officers and ultimately euthanized.
"This was one animal she thought she could save, that needed to be rescued, but unfortunately, it killed her," LeClair said.
Two weeks prior to the incident, Conway brought the pit bull home and began providing foster care. Police say the dog was adopted from out of state.
A necropsy will be performed to determine if the dog had rabies or any other medical issues.
"I have friends who've been owners of pit bull mixes, and they were great. So, there was something wrong with this particular dog that is not to be taken as something to be held against all pit bulls, pit bull mixes because there are some lovely ones out there," LeClair said.
The state medical examiner will determine Conway's cause of death in an autopsy.
Police say there had been no previous calls to animal control related to the address.
