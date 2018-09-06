TV Designations, Times Announced for Indiana Women’s Basketball Schedule

The Hoosiers will play all nationally televised broadcasts on Big Ten Network, with six conference dates on the slate along with a non-conference game against Missouri State (Dec. 9). On the road, Indiana travels to Ohio State (Jan. 10) and Michigan State (Feb. 11) for games on the network while hosting for other broadcasts against Michigan (Jan. 24), Maryland (Jan. 27), Rutgers (Jan. 31) and Iowa (Feb. 21).