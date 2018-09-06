TV Designations, Times Announced for Indiana Women’s Basketball Schedule

ROSEMONT, IL (WFIE) - Indiana Women’s Basketball will be featured on national television broadcasts seven times in the upcoming 2018-19 season while a majority of the program’s start times have also been announced.
The Hoosiers will play all nationally televised broadcasts on Big Ten Network, with six conference dates on the slate along with a non-conference game against Missouri State (Dec. 9). On the road, Indiana travels to Ohio State (Jan. 10) and Michigan State (Feb. 11) for games on the network while hosting for other broadcasts against Michigan (Jan. 24), Maryland (Jan. 27), Rutgers (Jan. 31) and Iowa (Feb. 21).
The network has also slated the Sunday, March 3 games will be selected for a wild card broadcast with a time to be set two weeks prior to game day. All other games times not set will be announced at a later date.
In addition, IU announced that Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville Fiber will begin at 4 p.m., September 29. Full details on the event will be available in the coming weeks.
2018-19 Indiana Women’s Basketball Schedule
Sept. 29 Saturday Hoosier Hysteria Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 4 p.m. ET
Nov. 2 Friday Northwood (Exhibition) Bloomington, Ind. None 7 p.m. ET
Nov. 7 Wednesday Milwaukee Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 7 p.m. ET
Nov. 11 Sunday at Oakland Rochester, Mich. TBD 3 p.m. ET
Nov. 18 Sunday North Florida Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 2 p.m. ET
Nov. 21 Wednesday Florida Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ TBD
Nov. 25 Sunday Northern Illinois Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 2 p.m. ET
ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE
Nov. 28 Wednesday at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. TBD TBD
Dec. 2 Sunday at UCLA Los Angeles, Calif. TBD 4 p.m. ET
Dec. 5 Wednesday Butler Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 7 p.m. ET
Dec. 9 Sunday Missouri State Bloomington, Ind. BTN Noon ET
PUERTO RICO CLASSIC
Dec. 19 Wednesday vs. Loyola Marymount Guanynabo, Puerto Rico TBD TBD
Dec. 20 Thursday vs. Grambling State Guanynabo, Puerto Rico TBD TBD
Dec. 21 Friday vs. South Dakota Guanynabo, Puerto Rico TBD TBD
Dec. 28 Friday at Illinois* Champaign, Ill. BTN+ TBD
Dec. 31 Monday Penn State* Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 7 p.m. ET
Jan. 6 Sunday Michigan State* Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 2 p.m. ET
Jan. 10 Thursday at Ohio State* Columbus, Ohio BTN 6 p.m. ET
Jan. 13 Sunday at Wisconsin* Madison, Wis. BTN+ TBD
Jan. 16 Wednesday Northwestern* Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 7 p.m. ET
Jan. 20 Sunday at Purdue* West Lafayette, Ind. BTN+ 2 p.m. ET
Jan. 24 Thursday Michigan* Bloomington, Ind. BTN 6 p.m. ET
Jan. 27 Sunday Maryland* Bloomington, Ind. BTN Noon ET
Jan. 31 Thursday at Rutgers* Piscataway, N.J. BTN+ TBD
Feb. 3 Sunday at Nebraska* Lincoln, Neb. BTN+ 2 p.m. ET
Feb. 6 Wednesday Minnesota* Bloomington, Ind. BTN+ 7 p.m. ET
Feb. 11 Monday at Michigan State* East Lansing, Mich. BTN 7 p.m. ET
Feb. 14 Thursday at Michigan* Ann Arbor, Mich. BTN+ 7 p.m. ET
Feb. 18 Monday Rutgers* Bloomington, Ind. BTN 7 p.m. ET
Feb. 21 Thursday Iowa* Bloomington, Ind. BTN 8 p.m. ET
Feb. 26 Tuesday at Northwestern* Evanston, Ill. BTN+ TBD
Mar. 3 Sunday Purdue* Bloomington, Ind. TBD TBD
*- Big Ten Conference game
Courtesy: IU Athletics
