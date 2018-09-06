Soggy weekend ahead.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Gordon is finally delivering much-needed rain to the Tri-State. Thursday’s showers and storms are just a taste of what is to come. 2-3 inches of rain is likely over the Tri-State with heavier amounts in our far northern counties. A flash flood watch is in effect along and north of US 50 and east of US 231. No severe weather expected, but very heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be possible through the weekend. Rain tapers off early next week and temperatures will remain below through the weekend and early next week.