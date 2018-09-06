Seven IU Swimmers, Three Coaches Named to U.S. National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WFIE) - Seven Indiana University swimmers, along with three members of the IU coaching staff were named to USA Swimming’s 2018-19 National Team.
Current IU swimmers Zach Apple, Michael Brinegar and Lilly King were named to the team, as well as Hoosier postgrad swimmers Margo Geer, Zane Grothe, Cody Miller and Blake Pieroni.
Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze, associate head coach Mike Westphal and associate head sprint coach Coley Stickels were named coaches for the team.
The 2018-19 USA Swimming National Team features the top six athletes in each individual Olympic event based off the combined results of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.
Current Indiana Swimmers
Zach Apple – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle
Michael Brinegar – 1500 Freestyle, Open Water
Lilly King – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke
IU Postgrad Swimmers
Margo Geer – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle
Zane Grothe – 400 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, 1500 freestyle
Cody Miller – 100 Breaststroke
Blake Pieroni – 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle
Indiana Coaches
Ray Looze
Coley Stickels
Mike Westphal
