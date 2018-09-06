Seven IU Swimmers, Three Coaches Named to U.S. National Team

By Bethany Miller | September 6, 2018 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WFIE) - Seven Indiana University swimmers, along with three members of the IU coaching staff were named to USA Swimming’s 2018-19 National Team.

Current IU swimmers Zach Apple, Michael Brinegar and Lilly King were named to the team, as well as Hoosier postgrad swimmers Margo Geer, Zane Grothe, Cody Miller and Blake Pieroni.

Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze, associate head coach Mike Westphal and associate head sprint coach Coley Stickels were named coaches for the team.

The 2018-19 USA Swimming National Team features the top six athletes in each individual Olympic event based off the combined results of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

Current Indiana Swimmers

Zach Apple – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle

Michael Brinegar – 1500 Freestyle, Open Water

Lilly King – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke

IU Postgrad Swimmers

Margo Geer – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle

Zane Grothe – 400 Freestyle, 800 Freestyle, 1500 freestyle

Cody Miller – 100 Breaststroke

Blake Pieroni – 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle

Indiana Coaches

Ray Looze

Coley Stickels

Mike Westphal

Courtesy: IU Athletics

