Trump fumes over NYT op-ed; top officials swiftly deny role

The Beltway guessing game seeped into the White House, as current and former staffers alike traded calls and texts trying to figure out who could have written the piece, some turning to reporters and asking them for clues. For many in Trump's orbit, it was stunning to realize just how many people could have been the op-ed's author. And some of the most senior members of the Trump administration were forced to deny they were the author of the attack on their boss.