PSC awarded funding to expand broadband

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A high speed internet connection is a must for many things in your home: newer phone systems, television, gaming systems, and even home security.
However, residents in rural spots, like Mariah Hill, don’t have it yet.
Resident Kaelyn Bancroft said that the restaurant where she works doesn’t even have a Wi-Fi connection.
“It’s a pain! Especially when we have people from Holiday World coming in. When it’s busy, you can’t hardly use your data at all, so people are constantly coming in asking if we have Wi-Fi. We have to say no, but as a business we should be able to provide that to our customers," said Bancroft.
Just last week, the Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative was awarded $1,182,425.70 in grant money to expand broadband services in the area.
It is money that the company president, Jim Dauby, is happy to see the state willing to invest.
“It’s incredibly expensive and without these kind of support dollars and funding mechanisms by our federal and state government, it would never get done,” said Dauby.
This grant covers areas north of Troy near New Boston and Lamar, as well as southeast Dale, Holiday Village, and Mariah Hill.
As for Bancroft, she says it’ll help them give better customer experience.
“You know we’re from a small area, so it’s nice to know that we aren’t forgotten about and that people actually want to help us,” said Bancroft.
