'A horrific situation: 4 dead in Cincinnati bank shooting

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)
By ANGIE WANG and DAN SEWELL | September 6, 2018 at 9:01 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 10:23 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A gunman carrying enough ammunition to cause "a bloodbath beyond imagination" killed three people and wounded two others Thursday morning at a high-rise office building in the heart of Cincinnati before dying in a hail of police gunfire.

The shooting at the 30-story Fifth Third Center sent people running for cover across the city's Fountain Square amid cries of "Shooter!" Police responded within seconds, and four officers opened fire, bullets smashing through glass doors and the gunman falling to the floor, authorities said.

Police identified him as Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, but said they don't know what motivated the attack.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the killer used a 9 mm handgun and was carrying magazines with some 200 rounds of ammunition.

"A very horrific situation," Isaac said at the scene.

An area is cordoned off with police tape as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of an active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The building is home to Fifth Third Bancorp's headquarters along with a number of other businesses, including ice cream, pastry and sandwich shops.

A woman is comforted by authorities stationed outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's Emergency room following a shooting in downtown Cincinnati that left at least four dead and several injured, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Police said the gunman, a Cincinnati-area resident since 2015, wasn't a current or past Fifth Third employee. They said he went into a sandwich shop and possibly other businesses before entering the lobby and opening fire around 9:10 a.m.

Emergency personnel and police respond to reports of an active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the rapid police response probably prevented many more casualties. He said one investigator warned it could have been "a bloodbath beyond imagination."

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Afterward, police swarmed the gunman's apartment in North Bend, Ohio, about 15 miles west of Cincinnati.

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Michael Richardson, who works in the bank building, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he was standing outside the entrance when he heard gunshots in the lobby.

Emergency personnel and police respond to reports of an active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
"I looked behind me and saw the guy — he shot and then he shot again. After that, I started running," Richardson said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, center, works the scene as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of a shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Leonard Cain told The Enquirer he was going into the bank when someone alerted him about the shooting. He said a woman wearing headphones didn't hear the warnings and walked into the bank and got shot.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley stands at the scene as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of a shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jessica Hanson, who works on one of the lower floors, said a co-worker had taken the elevator down to get a drink, and when the doors opened, she nearly stepped on a man's body. The woman got back in the elevator and rode up to her floor, where Hanson said she was in shock and unable to form complete sentences.

Pedestrians stand behind a police line as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of a shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
"Then we knew what was going on," Hanson said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac crosses under police tape before speaking to the media as emergency personnel and police work the scene of shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jaenetta Cook, who manages a bakery on the first floor, said she hurried to lock the door after the first two shots. Then, it "sounded as if they were getting closer and closer." Cook said she and two other employees hid in the bathroom.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, center, speaks alongside Mayor John Cranley, left, during a media conference as emergency personnel and police work the scene of shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
"I made it out to see my kids, to see another day," she said with relief.

Members of the Cincinnati Police Department listen as Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to the media as emergency personnel and police work the scene of a shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Hamilton County Coroner's office identified the victims as Pruthvi Kandepi, 25; Luis Calderon, 48; and Richard Newcomer, 64.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley speaks to the media as emergency personnel and police work the scene of shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
One died at the scene. Two more died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The wounded were listed there in critical condition and fair condition.

Pedestrians are allowed to exit police cordons as emergency personnel and police work the scene of shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Fountain Square is often the site of concerts, dancing, food trucks and other events around lunchtime or in the evenings.

Emergency personnel and police work the scene of shooting near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
"It could have been any one of us," Mayor John Cranley said. He praised police and other emergency personnel, saying, "It could have been much, much worse."

This undated photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff shows Omar Enrique Perez who is suspected of the shooting deaths of three people in downtown Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Broward County Sheriff via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Cincinnati Police Department shows Omar Enrique Perez who is suspected of the shooting deaths of three people in downtown Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. (Cincinnati Police Department via AP)
Associated Press writers John Seewer in Toledo, Alexandra Villarreal in New York and AP Photographer John Minchillo in Cincinnati contributed to this story.

A moment of silence is observed for the three dead and others wound in a shooting downtown, at Great American Ball Park before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police investigate the scene after a shooting at the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Police lead people out of Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square after a shooting with multiple fatalities on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Police investigate outside Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square after a shooting with multiple fatalities on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Police patrol outside Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square after a shooting with multiple fatalities on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
A woman is comforted by authorities stationed outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's Emergency room following a shooting in downtown Cincinnati that left at least four dead, including the gunman, and several injured, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
A woman is comforted by authorities stationed outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's Emergency room following a shooting in downtown Cincinnati that left at least four dead, including the gunman, and several injured, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
